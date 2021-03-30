Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

TLK traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. 4,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

