Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

TLK traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. 4,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

