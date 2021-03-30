Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 541,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $64,237,000.

Several research firms recently commented on LU. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Rowe started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

NYSE LU traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

