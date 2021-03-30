Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 122,912 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,912 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,473. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

