Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 12,656 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Assurant worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 68,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.39. 5,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

