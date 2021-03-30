Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 48,128 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,309. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

