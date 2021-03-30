Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 6,260 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Canopy Growth worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 211,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,916. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

