Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 280,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,754,469. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

