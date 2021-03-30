Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.76. 72,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.