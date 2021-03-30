Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SSNC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,153. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

