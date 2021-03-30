Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,846. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.92 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

