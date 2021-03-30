Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of DaVita worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVA traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $109.31. 5,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

