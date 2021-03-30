Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,747 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Open Text worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTEX. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 33,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

