Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,052 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,052 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of IDACORP worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in IDACORP by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.64. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,967. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

