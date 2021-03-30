Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 68,758 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,758 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. 36,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,788. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

