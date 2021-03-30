Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 83,293 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,293 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. 1,419,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,731,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.