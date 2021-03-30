Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 54,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,576. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $113.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

