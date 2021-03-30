Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,546 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,224,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DQ traded up $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.24. 139,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,003. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

