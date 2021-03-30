Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,514,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,513,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,964,064 shares of company stock valued at $611,674,262 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 410,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,304,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

