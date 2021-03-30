HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $377.77

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.77 ($4.94) and traded as high as GBX 422.25 ($5.52). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 418.10 ($5.46), with a volume of 13,873,935 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Investec downgraded HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 423.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

