HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Up 57.8% This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $65,933.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,855.86 or 1.00020161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00308627 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00369881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.67 or 0.00686001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00100098 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002105 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.