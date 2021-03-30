Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Hub Group worth $26,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 122,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

