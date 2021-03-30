Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a C$12.00 price objective by analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.08.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.38. 1,495,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.80. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.