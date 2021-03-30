Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.08.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,051. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$10.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -15.17.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

