Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.08.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.38. 1,495,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,051. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

