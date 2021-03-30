Humaniq Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,975.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.79 million and $26,975.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,326.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.65 or 0.00638171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.