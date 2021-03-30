Humanscape Price Up 13% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $67.28 million and approximately $149,515.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,176% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.67 or 0.00634588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

