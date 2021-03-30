Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 124.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON HUM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,834,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.27 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 19.58 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

