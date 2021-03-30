Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Stephens

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 224.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,642,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.