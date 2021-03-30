Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 147.7% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,717,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after buying an additional 1,620,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 452,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. BB&T Securities increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 147,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.