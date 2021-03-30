Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

HII traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,715. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

