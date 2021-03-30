Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,074 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of Huntsman worth $25,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 4,038.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 504,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $10,179,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.