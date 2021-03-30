Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0284 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.97 million and $4.27 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,608.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

