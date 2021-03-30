HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.47 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $326,441.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,945.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00631010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027350 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

