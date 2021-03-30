HyperExchange (HX) One Day Volume Tops $10,488.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $832,107.02 and approximately $10,488.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.00889235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030336 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.