Hyperion (HYN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $93,560.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.24 million and $93,560.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,972.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00635333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 172,371,598 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

