Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $88.70

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.70, but opened at $84.71. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $84.71, with a volume of 89 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. purchased 104,486 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

