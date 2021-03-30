Hyve Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00262123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.00928700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00077453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,553,840 tokens. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

