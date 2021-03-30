I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 7.5%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 11,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 358,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

