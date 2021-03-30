I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Hits $4.27 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $30,659.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00368180 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029120 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.84 or 0.05390466 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000096 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,778,620 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

