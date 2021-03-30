I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Hits $4.27 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $30,659.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00368180 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004818 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029120 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.84 or 0.05390466 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000096 BTC.
I/O Coin Coin Profile
Buying and Selling I/O Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
