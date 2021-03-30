iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.0 days.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAFNF shares. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

