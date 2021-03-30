Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

IBDRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

