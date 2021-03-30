Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 85.1% in March

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDSF opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

