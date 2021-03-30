iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Stock Position Lessened by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,534 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 3.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas owned approximately 0.49% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 3,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,375. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

