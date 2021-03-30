iBTC (IBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $58,845.83

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 67.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. iBTC has a total market cap of $58,845.83 and approximately $23.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iBTC has traded 54.9% higher against the dollar. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $545.64 or 0.00926969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

