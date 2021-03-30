ICE ROCK MINING Market Capitalization Tops $737,709.37 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 52% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 6% lower against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $737,709.37 and $37,028.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

