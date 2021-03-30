ichi.farm 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

