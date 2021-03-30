ICHI Price Tops $15.11 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $15.11 or 0.00025645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $40.56 million and approximately $68,982.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.47 or 0.00927614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,581 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.