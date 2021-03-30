ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.92

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $16.13. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 2,164,130 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 203,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 109.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 457,391 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,184,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 567,204 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

