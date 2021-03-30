IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $473.20. 8,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

