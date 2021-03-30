Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Reaches $12.14 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $9.59 or 0.00016226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $216,020.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00262475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.73 or 0.00932034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00077598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,361 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

